Foul play suspected after two bodies found in burning Midlands building, police say

Two bodies were found Sunday in a house fire in the Midlands, but law enforcement said foul play, not the fire, was the cause of death.

Members of the Camden Fire Department found the bodies after getting the burning building under control, the Camden Police Department said in a news release. The fire department responded to the home at 1615 Littleton Street at about 5 a.m., according to the release.

Firefighters discovered the two-story structure had both an interior and exterior fire, before the bodies were recovered, police said.

Police and Kershaw County Coroner David West were notified and during their investigation determined both people had died as a result of foul play, according to the release.

Information on how the people died, and what led the coroner and police to conclude foul play was involved, was not made available.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office will make the names of the the people public after positively confirming their identities and notifying their families.

The crime was not random, according to police. No motive for the deaths has been provided by police.

Police have not reported any arrests or provided any information on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information should call the police at 803-425-6035, or 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Both the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting the police investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.