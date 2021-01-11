SC residents 70 and up can schedule COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday. Here’s how

As part of their continued effort to speed up the pace of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials Monday announced that all South Carolina residents age 70 and older would soon be able to begin scheduling vaccination appointments.

The state’s seniors, who previously had been slated for vaccination in late winter, may now schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine shot starting Wednesday, the Governor’s Office announced.

“When evaluating supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases compared to the rate of appointments being scheduled, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” said Brannon Traxler, interim director of public health for the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The age cutoff was chosen based on the state’s COVID-19 mortality rate, which is approximately 655 deaths per 100,000 people for those age 70 and older, but only 37 deaths per 100,000 for those under 70, according to DHEC.

“This is a staggering comparison and illustrates why vaccinating this population next is critically important in our mission to save lives,” Traxler said.

Starting this Wednesday, Jan. 13th, South Carolina residents aged 70 or over, regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions, can begin to schedule their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 11, 2021

Beyond scheduling an appointment, it wasn’t immediately clear when residents 70 and older would actually be able to receive doses and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control did not immediately respond to questions about the new guidance.

Those eligible to receive a vaccination can schedule an appointment using DHEC’s newly released online system or by calling the DHEC Care Line at 1-855-472-3432, which currently includes several major hospitals, seven DHEC sites, a DHEC mobile clinic and 12 Doctor’s Cares locations.

Residents are required to make an appointment before receiving the vaccine and will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at their appointment that confirms their age, DHEC said.

This story will be updated.