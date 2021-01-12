‘Internal systems issue’ prevents SC from reporting accurate COVID data again Tuesday

For the second consecutive day, state health officials announced artificially low COVID-19 case counts due to an “internal system issue.”

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,361 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths from the virus.

DHEC again said it was working to correct the reporting problem and would update the COVID-19 case numbers when it was straightened out. The agency has yet to update Monday’s case numbers.

Since last March, the state has reported 328,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,358 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 31,329 cases, including 22 Tuesday, as probable positives, and another 502 deaths, including 5 Tuesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

More than 30% of the 4,496 tests reported Tuesday were positive, according to DHEC. It’s the 10th time in the last two weeks that the state’s positivity rate has exceeded 30%.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest it has ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 17% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received 147,200 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 86,400 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is currently being reserved for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

The agency reported Tuesday that 71,433 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 19,114 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 15,309 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. All South Carolinians age 70 and older will be able to schedule vaccination appointments starting Wednesday.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.