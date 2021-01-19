Grand Strand chiropractor accused of raping a patient at his office, cops say

A Grand Strand chiropractor is accused of raping a patient in his office during a visit, according to arrest warrants.

William Hauck, who runs an office in Murrells Inlet, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In July 2020, the victim went to see Hauck, 51, to alleviate her migraines, according to a police report. The victim told police Hauck had her lie down on her stomach and that’s when he assaulted her.

The victim was in shock after the incident, according to the police report, and left the office as if nothing happened. She didn’t report the assault to the police until October. Some of the details about the alleged assault were redacted by Horry County police from reports and warrants.

Hauck was arrested Monday and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He paid a $10,000 bond and was released the same afternoon.

Hauck has a limited criminal history in Horry County, according to online court records. His previous charges are traffic-related and include violations such as speeding. According to Hauck’s practice’s website he more than 18 years of experience. His office is off U.S. 17 Bypass outside of Myrtle Beach.