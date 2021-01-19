Couple charged with ‘homicide by child abuse’ in death of 3-year-old, SC police say

A Simpsonville, South Carolina couple is accused of abusing a 3-year-old, causing injuries that ultimately killed the child. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A Greenville County couple has been charged with “homicide by child abuse” after they were accused of inflicting fatal injuries to a 3-year-old, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Ariel Robinson, 29, and Jerry Austin Robinson, 34, of Simpsonville were arrested Tuesday, the news release said.

According to arrest warrants, the Robinsons inflicted “a series of blunt force injuries which resulted in the death of the victim.”

SLED is working the case in partnership with the Simpsonville Police Department, because it involves a child death, an agency statement said.

“By SC law … SLED is directed to investigate and gather all information on a child fatality,” the statement said.

The Robinsons have been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center, the release said.