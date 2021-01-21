SC reports 3,363 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths Thursday

State health officials Thursday reported 3,363 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Of the 13,734 tests reported Thursday, 24.5% came back positive. Percent positivity rates have remained below 25% — albeit just barely — for the past week, according to DHEC. Prior to last Friday, the daily percentage of positive tests had exceeded 25% for 17 consecutive days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past couple weeks, remain elevated at 2,345 Thursday, but are down slightly from their peak of 2,466 about a week ago. Coronavirus patients take up nearly 25% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 366,149 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,768 coronavirus deaths.

PROBABLE CASES, VACCINES DISTRIBUTED

South Carolina counts another 38,343 cases, including 118 Thursday, as probable positives, and another 605 deaths, including six Thursday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

As of Thursday, South Carolina had received 273,975 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 150,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Thursday that 127,759 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 29,183 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 33,429 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 190,191 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another 253,714 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.