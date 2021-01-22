Rock Hill COVID vaccine clinic opens in Galleria Mall. What happened on the first day?

tkimball@heraldonline.com

On the first day of a Covid vaccine clinic in Rock Hill, crowds sat in a specific area waiting to be called to a table of volunteers. They were there to receive the first of two Covid vaccines.

The tables were spread apart in the spacious former Goody’s and Home South stores at the back of the Galleria Mall.

There also was an appearance by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster.

The clinic is the first of its kind, according to state officials, and will operate Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required, and can be requested on Piedmont Medical Center’s website.

Eligibility will depend on the guidelines designated by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Currently, that means that medical care workers and those 70 or older are eligible.

Appointments will be offered weekly based on the amount of available doses. On Friday, the clinic had 500 doses and had ordered 2,000 additional doses, DHEC Board Member Rick Lee said.

The clinic is served by volunteers, both medical professionals and people outside of the medical field. There are currently 51 volunteers. A more vaccines are allocated, hours will expand and more volunteers will be necessary, Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said.

Those interested in volunteering at the clinic can sign up on the city’s website.

The clinic was planned by the city of Rock Hill, along with DHEC and Piedmont.

“(The clinic) is a model for other communities to follow if they choose to do the same thing,” Lee said earlier this week. He said he hopes the clinic will serve York, Chester and Lancaster county residents.

The clinic was proposed by York County officials, led by S.C. Sen Wes Climer.

Officials felt that not enough vaccines were being distributed at Piedmont Medical Center and another location was necessary, Gettys said Thursday.

Check back as this story is developing.