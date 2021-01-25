SC reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Monday

South Carolina health officials reported fewer than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time in six days.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday announced 2,736 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the virus.

More than 25% of the 10,798 tests reported Monday came back positive, according to DHEC.

It’s the 10th consecutive day the state’s percent positivity rate has exceeded 22%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past few weeks, remain elevated at 2,201 Monday, but are down from their peak of 2,466 on Jan. 13. Coronavirus patients take up more than 24% of all occupied S.C. hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 379,775 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,920 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 41,642 cases, including 44 Monday, as probable positives, and another 632 deaths as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Vaccines distributed

As of Monday, South Carolina had received 274,950 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 267,800 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Monday that 182,589 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 52,523 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 41,493 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 753 second doses of the Modern vaccine also have been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 277,258 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another 313,508 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.