SC will expand COVID-19 vaccine access to people 65 and older. What you need to know

All South Carolinians age 65 and older will be able to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments starting next week.

Gov. Henry McMaster, who hinted Monday that he wanted to expand the state’s pool of vaccine-eligible residents in the near future, made it official Wednesday when he announced that seniors 65 and older could begin making vaccination appointments on Feb. 8.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” McMaster said in a statement. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

South Carolina last month expanded the pool of vaccine-eligible individuals to people 70 and older, but had held off on the 65-69 age group, arguing the state’s COVID-19 mortality rate was far higher for those age 70 and older than those younger than 70.

McMaster said the decision to expand vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older was made as the state streamlines its vaccine administration process and more doses flow into the state from the federal government.

“As we evaluate supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor said in a statement. “While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get the vaccine, it’s important to understand the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina, like in all states. To best protect the safety and health of all South Carolinians we must make sure those at highest risk of severe illness and death get vaccinated first.”

This story will be updated.