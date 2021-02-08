SC reports fewest COVID-19 cases in more than 2 months Monday

State health officials Monday reported fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases than on any day in the past two months.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,510 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths from the virus. Monday’s confirmed case count is the state’s lowest since Dec. 1, when DHEC reported 1,297 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have declined steadily since reaching record highs in mid-January, dropped again Monday to 1,517, nearly 40% lower than their peak of 2,466 on Jan. 13.

Since last March, the state has reported 414,573 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,881 deaths from the virus.

South Carolina counts an additional 53,830 cases, including 83 Monday, as probable positives, and another 809 deaths, including seven Monday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Vaccines distributed

As of Monday, South Carolina had received 425,150 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 354,500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Monday that 302,936 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 114,713 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 81,379 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,858 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Administrations of the Moderna vaccine currently lag behind Pfizer administrations because until recently Moderna shots had been used exclusively to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership. In recent weeks, the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same ultra-cold storage requirements as the Pfizer vaccine, has been shipped to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and other providers, and its uptake is expected to increase.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, hospital inpatients over 65 and all people age 65 and older are currently eligible to receive vaccinations.

In addition to the nearly 514,000 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, South Carolinians have scheduled another 407,000 vaccination appointments, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those who lack internet access, DHEC recently launched a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.