‘The art of music’: National film on HBCU marching bands will feature this SC university

Patrick Moore admits he had no idea South Carolina State University’s marching band was just days away from being on a national film.

Therefore, the fact the Bulldogs will be featured in “National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB): A Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” was a pleasant surprise to the SCSU Director of Band. The film is being released in honor of black history month and will celebrate marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Moore said. “It’s a wonderful, great opportunity to show the sportsmanship of the art of music. I think it’s a great thing to show the cultural differences of the different types of marching bands we have here in the world. It’s great because it’s going to showcase the hard work and dedication that all the students put forth to developing a great show.

“Many people only see the band for that five or 10 minutes when they’re on the field or the time that they’re in the stands. People don’t see the hundreds of hours that students put in each and every day and during the summer just to put a great product on the field during their time.”

The film, which is being played in 50 markets nationwide, including Myrtle Beach (4 p.m. Sunday, WWMB-CW) and Columbia (7 p.m. Feb. 20, WLTX-CBS), is set to showcase how marching bands from HBCUs have played a major role in some of the country’s biggest moments, whether it be inaugurations, awards shows, holiday celebrations and more.

“HBCU marching bands are a source of pride and prestige for the Black community,” said Derek Webber, Executive Producer & CEO of Webber Marketing, which is putting on the film along with Pepsi. “As an alumnus of Hampton University, it feels amazing to produce a film paying homage to the legacies of HBCU marching bands and the trailblazers of the past and present who pathed a way for their existence today.”

The intention of the film is to introduce the masses to the importance and influence HBCU marching bands have played historically and how many involved have gone on to be popular musicians and leaders in the United States.

“What makes them special is the connection that you have each time that they get to perform. They’re performing very different music of different cultures, different styles. There’s not just one in particular time frame that we select music from. We play a large variety of music. We’ll play music all the way from the ‘50s all the way to now,” said Moore, whose school is one of eight HBCUs in South Carolina and one of two such public schools. “It’s like putting on a movie production or a full concert. There’s the musical aspect and then there’s the dancing aspect and there’s also the drill design aspect, so you’re getting visual and audio at the same time.”

As for the film itself, South Carolina State makes a B-roll appearance at the 19-minute, 4-second mark, Webber said. Moore said he shared the news with his student performers and all involved are excited to get together to check the hour-long, syndicated film out.

“Anything that involves bands we always try to take some time to preview and to check them out,” Moore said. “One, we’re supporting the arts. We’re supporting the one thing that we’re all very passionate about and something that we want to see continue. The only way to do that is to show your support.”