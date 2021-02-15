Michelin partners with African American museum in Charleston

The International African American Museum will not just have a building in Charleston but also a traveling exhibition thanks to financial help from an international tire maker with a huge South Carolina presence.

Michelin North America will help pay for the program, which will also include a curriculum designed for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a museum news release.

Michelin's gift will also pay for an exhibit at the International African American Museum in Charleston that focuses on how freedom for people depends on mobility.

“This partnership supports Michelin’s efforts to recognize the legacy of those whose movements have not been always free and to teach the value of being ‘free to move’ in all spheres of life. We hope the exhibit will start conversations around a central question – If you are not free to move, are you fully free?" said William McMillian, executive sponsor of the African American Network for Michelin North America.

Michelin and the museum agreed to not release how much the company is spending.

The International African American Museum is under construction at the site where many African American slaves first set foot on American soil in downtown Charleston. It plans to tell the stories of Black people in this country from slavery to now and is set to open in 2022.