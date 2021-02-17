SC records second straight day of fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths Wednesday

After going three months without a day of fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed COVID-19 cases, South Carolina has now reported consecutive days below that mark.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday announced 655 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 virus deaths. It’s the lowest case count since 586 cases were reported Nov. 9, according to DHEC.

Just more than 9% of the 9,746 tests reported Wednesday came back positive, DHEC said.

DHEC calculates the positivity rate by taking the total number of positive viral tests and dividing it by the total number of tests taken. The number of cases is lower than the number of positive tests because some people take multiple tests.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have declined significantly since reaching record highs in mid-January, sunk Wednesday to 1,205, their lowest point in more than two months and about 51% lower than their peak of 2,466 a month ago.

Since March of last year, the state has reported 429,494 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,248 deaths from the virus.

South Carolina counts an additional 62,875 cases, including 237 Wednesday, as probable positives, and another 869 deaths, including 12 Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The state has reported a cumulative total of 492,369 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,117 probable and confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vaccines distributed

As of Wednesday, South Carolina had received 532,550 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 438,200 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Wednesday that 365,325 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 151,471 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 127,735 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 42,558 second doses of the Moderna vaccine also have been administered.

Administrations of the Moderna vaccine currently lag behind Pfizer administrations because Moderna shots had originally been used exclusively to vaccinate long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal pharmacy partnership. In recent weeks, the Moderna vaccine, which does not have the same ultra-cold storage requirements as the Pfizer vaccine, has been shipped to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and other providers, and its uptake is expected to increase.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and all people age 65 and older are currently eligible to receive vaccinations.

In addition to the 688,000 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, South Carolinians have scheduled another 468,000 vaccination appointments, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those who lack internet access, DHEC has launched a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people searching for information about vaccine providers.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.