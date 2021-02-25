COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 800,000 residents vaccinated

At least 438,861 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,460 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 896 new COVID-19 cases, up from 718 reported the day before.

Twenty-five additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 968 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Wednesday — marking the lowest total reported since late November and the eighth consecutive day hospitalizations decreased.

As of Wednesday, 8.8% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

South Carolina has received nearly 1.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses and has administered 813,788 of the doses.

Plan stalls to prioritize teachers for COVID vaccination

A plan to make teachers eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination during Phase 1A of the state’s rollout has stalled in the House and may have failed, The State reported.

“House inaction” is to blame, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said on Twitter. Massey also said that, at this point, there’s likely not enough time to enact a plan anyway.

“Even if House agreed later to prioritize teachers, there won’t be enough time to offer vaccines and get kids back in school 5 days/week for meaningful instruction and learning this school year,” Massey tweeted Tuesday.

Massey has put himself at odds with Gov. Henry McMaster over the issue, with McMaster expressing concern that giving teachers vaccine priority will result in fewer seniors, the most vulnerable group, being inoculated against the coronavirus.

Legislators behind the effort hoped that by getting teachers vaccinated quickly, schools statewide could sooner return to in-person classes five days a week.

Midlands hospital urges online registration for vaccine

Lexington Medical Center has COVID-19 vaccine doses available — and open appointment slots — but phone lines are jammed with too many callers trying to schedule their vaccinations.

The hospital is asking people 65 years and older to fill out an online form to reserve a spot. Go to LexMed.com/vaccine, scroll down and click “Request Form” to register.

Once the form is filled out and shared, an email will be sent from the Vaccine Administration Management System allowing patients to schedule a time and date to get vaccinated.

On the appointment date, patients must bring ID or other documentation proving they are eligible to be vaccinated.