SC reports 583 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Wednesday as test positivity jumps

South Carolina health officials Wednesday reported 583 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths from the virus.

The low number of confirmed cases is partially due to the 9,277 tests performed, fewer than any day this month.

Nearly 10% of those tests returned positive results, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, making it highest single-day positivity rate in nearly two weeks. South Carolina’s 9.6% positivity rate Wednesday is on the cusp between what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers substantial and high transmission.

Since March of last year, the state has reported 446,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,626 deaths from the virus.

South Carolina counts an additional 73,827 cases, including 291 Wednesday, as probable positives. They also count another 994 deaths, including 26 Wednesday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The state has reported a cumulative total of 519,996 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,620 probable and confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.