Southwest Airlines will add flights to Myrtle Beach in time for summer tourist season

Southwest Airlines will add a route to Myrtle Beach this summer.

As the Grand Strand gears up for summer tourist season, Southwest Airlines has announced it will begin service to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airline did not say when exactly the flights to Myrtle Beach would begin, only that they intend to start the new route sometime in the summer.

“We’re looking to start Myrtle Beach service in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast,” a press release from Southwest reads.