South Carolina

Southwest Airlines will add flights to Myrtle Beach in time for summer tourist season

Southwest Airlines will add a route to Myrtle Beach this summer.

As the Grand Strand gears up for summer tourist season, Southwest Airlines has announced it will begin service to Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The airline did not say when exactly the flights to Myrtle Beach would begin, only that they intend to start the new route sometime in the summer.

“We’re looking to start Myrtle Beach service in time for summer vacations and we expect our arrival to appeal to travelers who currently drive to this very popular coastal area in the Southeast,” a press release from Southwest reads.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
