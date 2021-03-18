Tornadoes, hail, strong wind expected in South Carolina on Thursday. Here’s the latest

A severe storm front could bring tornadoes, damaging wind and hail to all of South Carolina on Thursday. National Weather Service map

A severe storm front could bring tornadoes, damaging wind and hail to all of South Carolina on Thursday.

“All severe hazards are possible,” the National Weather Service said.

The potential for severe weather late Thursday morning and into the evening is the result of a strong cold front that spawned a series of tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday.

The front began edging into South Carolina around 6 a.m. Thursday, bringing a 100% of rain that will spread across the state throughout the day.

Storms will likely arrive earlier than expected, the National Weather Service said. They could begin at about 11 a.m. in the Central Savannah River area and move into the central Midlands by noon and the eastern Midlands by 1 p.m.

The northeast part of the state could see the worst of the storms, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight, forecasters said the threat potential lessened for the Upstate region but increased for areas to the east.

“There is a bit more uncertainty or less confidence in the widespread nature of the higher end significant severe threat given the latest trends,” the National Weather Service reported.

Here’s the latest:

▪ Upstate: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur (Thursday),” forecasters say. “A few storms may become strong to severe, producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado. The greatest threat for severe will be along and southeast of interstate 85.”

The greatest chance of rain is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with wind gusts about 22 mph.

▪ Midlands: Rain and thunderstorms are expected to occur before 4 p.m., bringing up to half an inch of rain and wind gusts near 30 mph.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible, some strong,” forecasters say.

▪ Coastal areas: Showers are mainly expected after 3 p.m., with wind gusts about 26 mph.

“A few strong tornadoes could also occur,” according to forecasters. “The risk for severe weather should end by early evening.”

Multiple unconfirmed tornadoes were reported in Alabama on Wednesday. Photos posted on social media show the winds were strong enough to destroy homes. Drone video shared by The Weather Channel showed a “powerful” twister near Silas, Alabama, that caused transformers to explode.

Mud slides were reported across roads in the mountains of east Tennessee.

Tornado damage on Rosser Rd south of Tuscaloosa. The resident ran to a ravine in the woods and wasn’t injured. Photos from Jake Utley pic.twitter.com/QGvG2BFGUz — James Spann (@spann) March 18, 2021

Storm damaged homes in Moundville’s Waterbury subdivision pic.twitter.com/Egfngv68g3 — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) March 18, 2021

Storms are expected to arrive a little earlier than expected, however we remain in enhanced threat of severe weather with damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes possible. Expect storms to begin around 11am in the CSRA, noon in central Midlands and 1pm in the eastern Midlands. pic.twitter.com/QUvD3Fcf4T — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) March 18, 2021