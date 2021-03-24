Daily double: Man wins SC lottery twice playing the same numbers — on the same day

A Summerville, South Carolina, man’s lucky numbers are luckier than most.

The Lowcountry resident beat extreme odds recently, winning the Palmetto Cash 5 game twice — using the exact same numbers for two tickets bought on the same day, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Each ticket won a top prize of $100,000 in the March 17 drawing, netting the man a cool $200,000.

The odds of winning just one top prize in the Palmetto Cash 5 game, let alone two, is 1-in-501,942, according to officials.

“If I’m going to play it once, more is better,” the man, who was not publicly identified, told lottery officials.

In case you’re wondering, the winning numbers were 2, 4, 5, 6, 9.

The Beer and Tobacco Outlet on N. Main Street in Summerville earned a $2,000 commission for selling the tickets, a release said.