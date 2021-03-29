A tornado ‘devastated’ this SC family’s home. Then came a big surprise from the lottery

A South Carolina mom is celebrating a big lottery win almost a year after her family’s home was damaged in a tornado, officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Months after a tornado ravaged her community, a South Carolina mother finally caught a break.

Her luck took a turn when she won $75,000 in a scratch-off game, the S.C. Education Lottery said Friday in a news release.

“We feel blessed,” the woman told officials.

Her family’s home was “devastated” when severe weather swept across the state in April, leaving at least eight people dead and more than 200,000 with no power.

During the powerful storms, the National Weather Service said an EF3 tornado passed through Oconee County, damaging buildings in its path.

Among those still rebuilding after the storm was the family who recently scored $75,000 in prize money.

“The lottery win means they can take care of some remaining home expenses and purchase items they still need,” lottery officials wrote in their news release.

The mother won big after a visit to the Stop N Go convenience store in Seneca, roughly 40 miles southwest of Greenville. That’s where officials said she spent $3 to play the Mega Cash Crossword game.

When she scratched off her ticket, she originally thought she had won $500. But then she went to a grocery store, where a worker told her the ticket was worth much more.

“It was really surprising,” said the mother, who beat 1-in-528,000 odds to score the big windfall.

The lottery didn’t share the name of the winner.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.