South Carolina

South Carolina has a housing affordability crisis. Here’s what researchers found

More than 151,000 evictions were filed in South Carolina in 2019, about one filing for every four renters, according to a report released by the state’s housing finance and development agency on Tuesday.

South Carolina’s eviction problem was first revealed back in 2016 when researchers from Princeton’s Eviction Lab found that the state had a 19% eviction rate, by far the worst in the nation. Though a comparative study has not been conducted since then, the new data collected by SC Housing shows the problem has remained fairly consistent, with an eviction rate of 25.7% for 2019.

At least a quarter of those evictions resulted in renters being ordered to leave the property. That number may actually be higher because for about half of the cases examined, the outcome was unclear.

Chief research officer for SC Housing Bryan Grady said the eviction numbers remain a concern, although incomplete or imprecise data from magistrate courts make it difficult to determine the full scope of the problem.

Eviction rates for 2020 were not included in the report because of various moratoriums may have impacted filings.

In addition to evictions, the study analyzed a variety of challenges to housing affordability in the state.

Other findings showed:

Grady said he hopes the report will spark conversation among both residents and public officials about how to tackle these issues.

“Increasing the quantity and density of housing can help to drive the price down across the board,” Grady said. “These are the kinds of decisions that are made on the local level in planning committees and zoning boards so it’s important for people to be aware of the challenges we’re facing.”

Profile Image of Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson covers housing and livability for The State. She is also a Report for America corps member. Rebecca joined The State in 2020. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 2019 and has written for The New York Times, The New York Post and NBC. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Hearst Foundation and the Press Club of Long Island. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

News

South Carolina must give year-end tests in person at schools

March 30, 2021 5:16 AM

South Carolina

District hires first Black principal since desegregation

March 30, 2021 5:16 AM

North Carolina

North Carolina boy, 4, drowns in swimming pool in S Carolina

March 30, 2021 5:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service