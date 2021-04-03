James Holderman, infamous USC president of 13 years, dies at age 85

James B. Holderman

A shadow of South Carolina has passed.

James B. Holderman, a former University of South Carolina president with a storied past, died Saturday. He was 85.

A source close to Holderman’s family confirmed his death to The State.

A Machiavellian figure, Holderman sought to bring fame and notoriety to the state of South Carolina and its flagship university as its president from 1977 to 1990. Most notably he brought President Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II to campus. While president, he secured the beginnings of funding of what became the Swearingen Engineering Center and the Koger Center, Columbia’s premier performing arts center.

Behind the scenes, Holderman dealt in criminal plots for wealth and power, which brought down his administration and eventually landed him in prison. He had access to secret taxpayer-funded accounts he controlled, and Holderman bought and doled out millions of dollars in lavish gifts and favors for politicians and others, including secret scholarships for their children.

He was stripped of his tenure after the university confirmed stories of his sexual advances and harassment of favored student interns.

In 2003, after being arrested in an FBI sting where agents posed as Russian mobsters, Holderman received three years in prison for scheming to launder drug money and get illegal visas.

