Skeptical Senate adopts bill allowing wine giant to have 3 tasting rooms in SC

A California-based alcohol company promising a $400 million investment and nearly 500 new jobs in Chester County won a key victory among lawmakers who have been skeptical about granting the company special favors critics say will give the wine giant an unfair advantage.

The South Carolina Senate voted 31-6 Thursday on legislation that would allow Gallo Winery to open three satellite tasting rooms in areas of the state that have high foot traffic and sell up to six bottles of their product to each customer per day. The tasting rooms also would have to close at 5:30 p.m. so they wouldn’t compete with restaurants.

Senators pushed the measure through the chamber on the final day of crossover, a self-imposed deadline the Legislature gives itself to get legislation across the State House. After one last perfunctory reading Friday, the bill goes to the state House next, a chamber that has traditionally aligned itself with Gov. Henry McMaster — who supports the legislation — and who has with ease passed legislation to lure large investments to the state.

The proposal has its opponents, who have not entirely been persuaded to back the bill even though the number of bottles has been reduced and Gallo agreed to remove liquor and beer from its tasting rooms.

Wholesalers, retailers and advocates for restaurants and bars have argued the tasting rooms would cause undue competition, disrupting the state’s three-tier alcohol system that regulates the distribution and licensing of alcohol. Likewise some lawmakers have voiced uncertainty about why the Legislature would give special favors to one company, especially when similar legislation to do nearly the same for distilleries failed to pass a few years ago.

“I don’t think it jeopardizes it,” said state Sen. Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg, when asked about the state’s regulation system.

Lawmakers pointed to a provision that Gallo would have to buy its own bottles through the state’s three-tier system, rather than bringing it in. Talley acknowledged, however, “It is new, it is different.”

