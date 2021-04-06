South Carolina

McMaster to tap ex-SC lawmaker, US attorney Peter McCoy to chair Santee Cooper board

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster intends to nominate former South Carolina lawmaker and United States Attorney Peter McCoy to chair the board of Santee Cooper, the state’s embattled public utility under scrutiny since it pulled the plug on a debt-saddled, unfinished nuclear construction project in Fairfield County, The State has learned.

McCoy’s name was the only one floated in calls to state senators as the potential next chairman of the state-owned utility, five sources familiar with the calls from the governor’s office told The State.

McMaster appoints the chairman and other members of the utility’s board with the consent of the state Senate.

The Governor’s Office declined to comment for this report.

McCoy, 42, could not be immediately reached for comment.

McCoy, of Charleston, resigned his state House seat and his post chairing the powerful House Judiciary Committee last year after former President Donald Trump tapped him to become the next U.S. attorney of South Carolina. He resigned that seat in February after President Joe Biden took office, a typical resignation when the opposite party wins office.

As the U.S. attorney, McCoy oversaw the federal probe into fraud allegations against leaders of SCANA, the now-defunct parent company of S.C. Electric & Gas. That probe has resulted in two top SCANA officials pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy charges.

With the absence of a permanent board chair, Dan Ray currently serves as the acting chairman of the utility’s board of directors.

But, last year, upset over Santee Cooper’s issuance of some $638 million in debt, two of the Senate’s top Republican members called on the utility’s leaders, including Dan Ray, to step down.

In November of last year, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said Santee Cooper “desperately needs a house cleaning. The entire board. The entire management team. All of them. Then use a MiB Neuralyzer on anyone who’s left.” Powerful Senate Finance Committee chairman Hugh Leatherman said then that Ray’s resignation would be the “best thing that could ever happen to Santee Cooper.”

The utility vigorously defended its actions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

