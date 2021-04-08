SC Gov. McMaster headed to US-Mexico border to get briefed, meet with National Guard

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is headed to the U.S.-Mexico border Friday through Saturday, where he will be briefed on the immigration situation at the nation’s southern border and meet with the state’s National Guard members.

The governor will travel with the state’s Adjutant Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, who leads the South Carolina National Guard, the Governor’s Office said in a release.

More specifically, he will meet with 2-151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company and representatives with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the border. McMaster also will get in-person briefings from senior military leaders, his office said.

South Carolina has several hundred National Guard members at the border.

“The men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are selflessly serving our country in the midst of a serious crisis at our country’s southern border,” McMaster said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing.”

The Governor’s Office said they will document his travels on his social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This story will be updated.