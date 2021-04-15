5th SC man arrested on federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A fifth South Carolina man has been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in which hundreds of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Languerand faces various charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assaulting an officer using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and knowingly entering and remaining in restricted government area.

An “individual resembling Languerand is throwing a variety of objects at the law enforcement officers defending the entrance to the Lower West Terrace tunnel (of the Capitol),” according to a complaint in the case. “Among the objects thrown at law enforcement are what appears to be a large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object,” the complaint continued.

The complaint also says, “The individual resembling Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.”

Languerand was arrested after the FBI got a tip from one of his acquaintances.

The tipster told the FBI that Languerand had posted a photo of himself at the Capitol on Instagram. Surveillance photos taken at the Capitol of rioters also depicted an individual believed to be Languerand, the complaint said.

Languerand was to be arraigned in at the federal courthouse in Florence before a magistrate judge at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. An arraignment is a usually brief initial appearance before a judge during which criminal charges are formally read to the defendant.

The charges against Languerand were unsealed Thursday.

Other South Carolinians facing charges in the Capitol riot and against whom charges are pending are:

▪ Elias Irizarry, 19, a Citadel freshman.

▪ Elliott Bishai, 20, a York County man planning to enter the U.S. Army in the next few months.

▪ William Norwood III, of Greer, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

▪ Andrew Hatley is charged with “uttering threatening, or abusive language, or engag(ing) in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.” He is also charged with engaging disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

▪ James Giannakos, of Gilbert in Lexington County, is being investigated in connection with being at the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to an FBI search warrant. He has not been charged.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.