South Carolina

SC Gov. McMaster, first lady get 1st COVID vaccine doses months after positive tests

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, both received their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, weeks after the two were required to quarantine when they tested positive for coronavirus.

“.@1stLadySC and I visited CVS Pharmacy in Columbia this morning to receive our first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To those who want a shot, get your shot!” McMaster tweeted, posting two photos showing him and Peggy each receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

McMaster, 73, tested positive for COVID-19 in December, undergoing an antibody treatment to keep his symptoms from worsening.

Peggy had tested positive a week before.

South Carolina has opened COVID-19 vaccinates to every South Carolinian 16 years and older.

McMaster did not immediately get his vaccine, however, because health officials stress that people who receive a Monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 should wait at least 90 days before receiving the vaccine.

More than 1.6 million South Carolinians have at least received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of the weekend, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. Yet only about 26.7% of eligible recipients have completed both doses.

South Carolinians can find a vaccine appointment at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

