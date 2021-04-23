What’s the best beach in South Carolina? We want you to tell us.

Everyone has their go-to beach in South Carolina. You know, that one beach access point in Myrtle Beach with the free parking that no one else knows about. The quiet spot on Sullivan’s Island that your family has visited for decades.

With summer quickly approaching, tons of people are already flooding back to South Carolina’s beaches, ready to get out of the house and get into the water.

So, we want to know, what’s your favorite beach in our great state, and why? Fill out our poll, and in May we’ll publish the results of what you, our readers, have to say about South Carolina’s best beaches.

The poll is open until May 14. If you are unable to view the form below, please click here.

Loading…