$271 million rent relief program is coming to SC. Here’s how to apply

Starting in May, South Carolina will begin doling out $271 million in federal funds to renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the state’s housing finance and development authority announced that applications for the “SC Stay Plus” program would open by early May.

“Even as our state continues its recovery efforts, the economic hardships of the pandemic have placed many families in jeopardy of losing their homes,” said Bonita Shropshire, executive director of SC Housing. “It is our hope that SC Stay Plus will help them to get back on track,”

Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of assistance for rent and utility payments dating back to March 2020, and some may be considered for up to three months of additional assistance to cover future payments.

To qualify, renters must:

Preference will be given to:

Funding for the program was provided through the Consolidated Appropriations Act that Congress passed in December 2020. In April, South Carolina lawmakers passed a joint resolution outlining how the funds should be distributed.

Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg counties received federal approval to set up their own rent assistance programs. Residents in those seven counties should apply through their local program, not the statewide program.

Once the SC Stay Plus application launches, renters will be asked to provide the following materials:

“People shouldn’t be discouraged from applying if they don’t have all documents at their fingertips,” said Chris Winston, a spokesman for SC Housing. “We still encourage them to apply and give them an opportunity to explain why they may be missing something.”

Those who qualify can find more information and sign up to be notified when the program launches on SC Housing’s website.

Profile Image of Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson
Rebecca Liebson covers housing and livability for The State. She is also a Report for America corps member. Rebecca joined The State in 2020. She graduated from Stony Brook University in 2019 and has written for The New York Times, The New York Post and NBC. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, the Hearst Foundation and the Press Club of Long Island. Support my work with a digital subscription
