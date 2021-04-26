Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

A South Carolina mother acted in self-defense when she shot her accused attacker with his gun on Sunday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Christopher Druvon Kennedy, 37, attacked a woman while she was holding her 9-month-old, hitting her and choking her, WHNS reported. The two were in a domestic relationship.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Lakeside Road in Greenville.

Another man stepped in during the assault to help the woman, and Kennedy began attacking him, the sheriff’s office told WYFF. With Kennedy’s attention turned to the other man, the woman grabbed a gun stowed in a piece of Kennedy’s clothing.

He charged at her and she shot him, deputies said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Kennedy with at least one gunshot wound, WSPA reported. He was rushed to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Kennedy is charged with first degree domestic violence, third degree assault and battery, unlawful neglect of a child, and felon in possession, outlets reported.