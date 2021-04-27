Man charged with murder after body found in woods

A South Carolina man is facing a murder charge after a body was found in the woods behind a home near Greenville.

Russell Wydell Gilliam Jr., 20, of Piedmont was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the body as that of 28-year-old Octravious Lamar Jones of Piedmont.

Jones' body was found in the woods on Saturday, The Greenville News reported.

Investigators say that on April 17, Gilliam stabbed the victim multiple times following an argument on April 17.

It wasn't known whether Gilliam had a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.