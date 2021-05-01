3 dead, several injured when crash forces pickup truck off Hilton Head Bridge

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people died Saturday morning when a sedan and a pickup truck crashed on Hilton Head Bridge in Bluffton, sending the pickup truck into the water, Bluffton County Coroner David Ott confirmed.

Ott declined to identify the victims of the crash and which car(s) they were from, pending notification of their next of kin.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 278. Others were injured in the crash, Maj. Bob Bromage of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said, but their condition is unknown at this time.

All westbound lanes were closed for about six hours before clearing around 8 a.m., Bromage said.

Bluffton Police, Bluffton Fire, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Rescue Squadron, the Coast Guard, South Carolina Highway Patrol and other agencies responded to the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.