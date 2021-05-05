$2.2B deal means Hilton Head-based Hargray has a new owner

Hargray, which provides cable television, phone and internet services in the Lowcountry and elsewhere, has been bought by Cable One, according to a Monday news release.

Plans for the $2.2 billion deal originally had been announced in February. Cable One already held 15% interest in Hargray; the latest deal represents the acquisition of an additional 85%.

Hargray’s brand name isn’t changing anytime soon, said Trish Niemann, senior director of corporate communications for Cable One.

“At the present time, the acquisition does not impact Hargray services or billing, and Hargray local retail offices and customer care centers are still available to support our customers,” Niemann said.

Hargray, which has headquarters on Hilton Head, serves nearly 125,000 customers in 14 markets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The company was started more than 70 years ago in Hardeeville, according to Hargray’s website.

Phoenix-based Cable One serves more than 1.1 million customers in 24 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands.

“We look forward to expanding our footprint into high-quality markets in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, as well as reentering the Alabama market,” Julie Laulis, president and CEO of Cable One, said in the news release.

Niemann said Hargray has just over 800 employees.

“We don’t anticipate any changes for the immediate future,” she said when asked about the potential for layoffs related to the change in ownership. Since Cable One is a much larger company, she said the hope is that more advancement opportunities will be available for current Hargray employees.