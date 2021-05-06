Myrtle Beach Bike Week is back. What you need to know about staying here and going out

On Highway 17, the Harley Shop at the Beach has dozens of bikes laid out under a tent ready for new buyers.

Soon, the Grand Strand will be filled with screeching tires, exhaust fumes, speakers blaring country music.

Oh, and lots of traffic.

It’s almost time for Myrtle Beach Bike Week.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s Spring Rally returns May 7-16 for 10 days of motorcycles, partying and concerts. It’s one of the area’s grandest traditions, and it’s the largest event to come to town so far in this not-yet-post-COVID era.

Bike Week centers around Murrells Inlet, but the massive festival takes over much of the Grand Strand. Thousands of bikers roll in every year for the spring and fall rallies for a week of fun at the beach.

Eat and drink

When it comes to food, Murells Inlet’s Marshwalk has so much to offer, from The Claw House to Dead Dog to Saloon to Wicked Tuna. There’s also Hot Fish Club a little farther down.

Murrells Inlet is also the local seafood capital, with fish markets like Harrelson’s and Seven Seas serving up the fresh catch of the day. Take it home when you leave the Grand Strand or cook some sheepshead (best in the spring) back at your vacation rental.

There are also plenty of bars beloved by bikers outside of Murrells Inlet. There’s The Rat Hole in Socastee or Knuckleheads Bar and Grill as well as Barnacle Bill’s Rum & Raw Bar near the beach.

Play

Bike Week has plenty of activities to keep visitors entertained, such as the weenie bite (pairs on motorcycles slow ride under a weenie dangled from a string, while one of them tries to bite off as much as of the weenie possible). Or you can just hit the sand (it is a beach town, you know).

There are also a slew of non-biker related activities this weekend, including a beer festival in Conway and a wine tasting at Brookgreen Gardens, both on Saturday, May 8.

Stay

Looking for a place to stay? Right now, there are still plenty of vacation rentals around the Grand Strand available for last-minute bookings, according to lodging data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. About 60% of rentals are still available.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week’s official website has a list of affiliated hotels and resorts to choose from.

And a few more things...

The week isn’t all fun and joyrides. Be sure to keep an eye out for other drivers (and other bikers). Local police departments and the South Carolina Highway Patrol will have more officers on duty to help with traffic and crowds.

Myrtle Beach Bike Week stands a bit alone this year. Black Bike Week, based in Atlantic Beach, was canceled by the city for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns.

For those who haven’t been vaccinated, make sure to wear a mask. For those who’ve gotten your shot(s), make sure to still wear a mask when in large crowds. Horry County still sees new coronavirus cases every week and, as of May 5, has had nearly 30,000 people infected since the start of the pandemic.