Dr. Lazzarini manslaughter trial delayed in Lexington County

Adam Lazzarini

The manslaughter trial of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, slated to begin Tuesday in Lexington County, has been delayed indefinitely.

The delay was confirmed by the 11th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

No reason was given but a rescheduling is expected.

Lazzarini, an orthopedic surgeon who once worked for one of South Carolina’s most prosperous hospitals, the Lexington Medical Center, is charged with manslaughter in the 2017 death of medical equipment salesman William Player Holland.

Holland, 30, a Citadel graduate who grew up in Florence County, was in Lazzarini’s house when he was shot.

Lazzarini’s attorney, Jack Swerling, has described the shooting as a tragic accident.

Lazzarini, who specialized in hip replacements, left the hospital after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in Holland’s death. Involuntary manslaughter means that someone’s negligence caused a death.

A warrant in the case alleges that Lazzarini was under the influence of alcohol when the gun went off.

This week’s trial had been expected to last about four days.