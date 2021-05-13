COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 13

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 200 new cases reported

At least 486,537 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,453 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 192 reported the day before.

Four coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Wednesday.

At least 365 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, and 99 patients were in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.4 million South Carolina residents, or 35%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million, or 43%, have received at least one dose.

SC education officials lift mask rule but criticize McMaster

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Wednesday lifted the requirement that students and staff wear face masks in schools, but education officials had some choice words for Gov. Henry McMaster.

Spearman’s decision came less than a day after McMaster issued an executive order effectively preventing schools from imposing mask rules. She chose to rescind the requirement “rather than wage a debate over constitutionality that would pit elected officials, students, and families against one another,” Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown wrote in an email to district superintendents.

The department’s lawyers said McMaster’s order had shaky legal grounding, but Spearman reportedly felt the mask rule was now unenforceable nonetheless.

“The Governor thoroughly understands the rule of law and surely recognizes this but has been successful in his mission of circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year,” Brown’s email said.