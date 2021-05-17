South Carolina

An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

An officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution has been fired and is facing multiple charges after she allegedly brought meth-laced lollipops into the prison.

Dana Fisher, 39, was charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Corrections. She was fired.

Fisher, of Savannah, then a sergeant, brought a bag of Charms Blow Pops into the prison, the news release said. A contraband officer noticed some of the wrappers looked like they’d been altered with glue, and the candy later tested positive for meth.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is testing other bags of candy Fisher previously brought into the prison.

Fisher was arrested and charged on May 9 then released on a personal recognizance bond, according to county court documents, so she was not required to post cash.

Ridgeland Correctional is an all-male, medium-security prison in Jasper County with more than 1,000 inmates.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

News

Myrtle Beach Bike Week rebounds from 2020 pandemic slump

May 17, 2021 11:03 AM

South Carolina

Wofford College dedicates new environmental studies center

May 17, 2021 11:03 AM

News

Family helps 95-year-old SC man fulfill his one final wish

May 17, 2021 9:57 AM

South Carolina

Woman fleeing police catches fire after car crash, explosion

May 17, 2021 9:57 AM

South Carolina

New SC emergency shelter for homeless women to open in 2022

May 16, 2021 11:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service