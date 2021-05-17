An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

An officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution has been fired and is facing multiple charges after she allegedly brought meth-laced lollipops into the prison.

Dana Fisher, 39, was charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Corrections. She was fired.

Dana Fisher, 39, a sergeant at Ridgeland CI, was arrested/charged with distribution of meth, providing contraband to prisoners and misconduct in office. Charges involve bringing Blow Pop suckers that tested positive for meth into the prison. She was fired. https://t.co/RlkTQwrvM1 pic.twitter.com/gmCHN57q25 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) May 14, 2021

Fisher, of Savannah, then a sergeant, brought a bag of Charms Blow Pops into the prison, the news release said. A contraband officer noticed some of the wrappers looked like they’d been altered with glue, and the candy later tested positive for meth.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is testing other bags of candy Fisher previously brought into the prison.

Fisher was arrested and charged on May 9 then released on a personal recognizance bond, according to county court documents, so she was not required to post cash.

Ridgeland Correctional is an all-male, medium-security prison in Jasper County with more than 1,000 inmates.