SC AG again leads group of Republican attorney generals

South Carolina's attorney general is again taking over leadership of a national group that advocates for Republican attorneys general across the country.

Alan Wilson was selected Monday to run the Republican Attorneys General Association after the current chairman, Eric Schmitt from Missouri, stepped aside to focus on his campaign for U.S. Senate.

Wilson was also chairman of the group in 2013.

The organization has had divisions recently on how to handle former Republican President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 elections were stolen from him.

Wilson brushed aside those concerns in a statement announcing his new role, saying “the Republican attorneys general have always been united in their defense of the Constitution and rule of law."

He said the chairman faces a critical job in 2021.

“With more than 30 attorney general races over the next two years, we must defend our incumbents and work to expand our majority,” he said.

Wilson was elected South Carolina Attorney General in 2010 and is finishing his third term. He hasn't given any indication that he will not run again for another four-year term in 2022.