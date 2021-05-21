South Carolina

21-year-old SC man shot to death in a St. Andrews-area neighborhood

Gun violence claimed the life of yet another Columbia resident on Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC

A 21-year-old man died after being shot shortly before midnight Thursday in the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive, located in the St. Andrews area.

Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford identified the man as Shantarius Thompson, of Columbia.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Thompson had been shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a hospital but later died.

According to initial evidence gathered by sheriff’s detectives, Thompson was shot by someone in a car.

The 2100 block of Kathleen Drive is located in a cluster of residential streets bordered by the Broad River to the east, Broad River Road to the west and I-20 to the south.

Anyone with information information about the incident is urged to submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.

Homicides by gun — with teens and young adults the primary victims — have become a major crime problem in Columbia and Richland County. Earlier this month, officials called a press conference to address the issue, calling it an “emergency.”

