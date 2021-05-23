Lexington County honors 2 fallen firefighters

Officials in a South Carolina county have dedicated roads to two firefighters who died on the job.

Lexington County on Friday held separate ceremonies to honor the men who died in the past two decades.

Lexington County Fire Engineer Jeffrey V. Chavis died in June 2001 after a burning garage door fell on him as he fought a house fire.

Officials named a stretch of Two Notch Road in Lexington in Chavis' honor.

The county also honored Lexington County Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum Jr. on Friday.

Quattlebaum was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler after stopping to check on people involved in a wreck in October 2019.

A section of Fairview Road in Leesville was named in Quattlebaum's honor.