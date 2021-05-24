Former Westinghouse official to plead guilty in FBI probe of SCANA’s nuclear failure

The doomed V.C. Summer nuclear plant, a joint failed venture of SCE&G and Santee Cooper, has sparked dozens of legal actions and lawsuits Columbia

A top former Westinghouse official who helped oversee the construction of a now-abandoned multibillion dollar nuclear plant in Fairfield County was charged Monday with the felony offense of lying to an FBI agent.

Carl Churchman, 70, will plead guilty to the offense, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, according to records filed in federal court on Monday. No hearing date has been set for the in-person guilty plea, which will take place before a federal judge.

A one-page charging document said that Churchman falsely told an FBI agent that he was not involved in communicating how the project was going to SCANA officials. SCANA had hired Westinghouse to oversee the project.

In fact, Churchman — who was managing the project for Westinghouse — was communicating “with colleagues from the Westinghouse Electric Corporation through multiple emails in which they discussed the viability and accuracy of (completion dates) and thereafter, he reported those dates to executives of SCANA and Santee Cooper during a meeting held on Feb. 14, 2017,” the charging document said.

The charge against Churchman is the first indication by federal law officials that they have extended their investigation beyond SCANA, two of whose top officials have been charged with fraud in connection with the nuclear debacle.

There may be more ex-Westinghouse officials or others to come. In a seven-page plea agreement also filed Monday, Churchman has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Churchman was vice-president of new plants and major projects for Westinghouse, according to news accounts. His work made him familiar with progress at SCANA’s Fairfield County nuclear site, where two 1,117-megawatt reactor units were being built.

In a 2016 interview with the S.C. Biz News during a media event, Churchman told a reporter he was optimistic about the SCANA nuclear project. “We’ve reached a pivotal point here on the project. ... We’re no longer a project that’s just now a civil structure project, but we’re a project now that’s installing reactor vessel, reactor cooling equipment. It’s a very exciting time.”

Two former top SCANA executives — Stephen Byrne and Kevin Marsh — have already pleaded guilty to criminal fraud charges related to their knowing about costly delays to the project — delays they unlawfully kept secret for years from regulators and shareholders.

SCANA was a publicly traded company and, as such, its executives were required by law to make disclosures about events that might affect its business and stock price.

Delays and cost overruns eventually doomed the nuclear project, making it one of the largest business failures in South Carolina history. The failed project spawned more than a dozen major lawsuits by ratepayers and SCANA shareholders, as well as federal criminal and civil fraud charges. Nearly 4,000 construction workers were laid off.

The failure also led to the 2019 acquisition of SCANA, once one of the state’s crown business jewels with 750,000 electric customers and 350,000 natural gas customers, by Dominion Energy, a Virginia-based utility giant.

From the conception of the project, in 2008, SCANA had hired Westinghouse, a Toshiba-owned company that had experience building nuclear reactors, to oversee construction at the nuclear facility in Fairfield County. Westinghouse was to build two nuclear reactors for a cost estimated at that time to be about $10 billion.

In 2008, SCANA said it aimed to get one reactor online by 2016 and the second one by 2019. The utility convinced South Carolina regulators to let it add a monthly surcharge its hundreds of thousands of electric customers as construction of the project went along.

But as the years went by, the project was plagued by mounting costs and delays.

In March 2017, Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy.

Four months later, on July 31, 2017, SCANA and its junior partner, Santee Cooper, a state-owned utility, stunned the South Carolina political and business worlds in announcing they were abandoning the project.

For years, SCANA officials had been giving the public and regulators rosy projections about when the project would be completed.

In documents and public court statements, prosecutors have said that top SCANA officials participated in an illegal abuse of public trust by engaging in a deliberate plan to hide the extent of SCANA’s financial troubles at the nuclear project from the public, from regulators and from investors in the publicly traded utility.

Churchman’s lawyer is Lauren Williams of Charleston. Federal prosecutors include Jim May, Winston Holliday, Brook Andrews and Emily Limehouse.

This story will be updated.