Coroner: 2 dead after shootout, crash on South Carolina road

Two men died after a shooting and a crash early Sunday on a South Carolina interstate, according to authorities.

Coroner Mike Ellis told media outlets the case was being investigated as a homicide.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling along I-385 in Greenville County when shots were fired between them.

After the shooting, those cars crashed with a third vehicle. Rashon Javarous Irby, 29, and his brother, Andrekus Davarous Irby, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene around 2:45 a.m., according to the coroner.

Ellis said it wasn't immediately clear if they died from gunshot wounds or trauma from the crash. Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

Two other people were injured.