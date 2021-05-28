COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases exceed 491,000

At least 491,133 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 8,554 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 208 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 133 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 283 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, with 71 patients in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 3.2% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.5 million South Carolina residents, or 36%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 44%, have received at least one dose, as of Tuesday.

Could SC residents win cash for getting vaccinated?

A top South Carolina democratic lawmaker wants to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, by launching a lottery with serious money on the line — but only for those who get their shots, The State reported.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford’s idea is similar to a program already launched in Ohio. In Ohio’s lottery, vaccinated residents can enter for a shot at $1 million, and children have a chance to win full-ride scholarships to universities in the state.

“I think the message of the state of South Carolina should be clear. Get vaccinated: protect yourself, protect those around you, and you just might win a million dollars,” Rutherford said in a release.

Rutherford suggests setting some money aside from the federal relief pot in order to finance the lottery. It will be a worthwhile investment, he said.

“We have to get our statewide vaccination rate much higher than it is right now. Let’s get more people back to work, let’s make our classrooms safer, let’s truly return to ‘normal.’ ”

Lexington beach to reopen after one year

A popular Lexington County beach will welcome back swimmers one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close, according to The State.

The Lake Murray beach is set to reopen June 7, according to Dominion Energy, which runs the recreational reservoir. Capacity will be capped at 100 vehicles in compliance with CDC guidance and parking passes will cost $5.

The number of cars at beach will be monitored and officials said visitors should be prepared to be sent on their way if they arrive after the capacity limit is reached.

“We know how much people love the lake, and we are pleased to now make the lake more accessible while still following guidance from the CDC and other health experts,” Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Power Generation Iris Griffin said in a statement.