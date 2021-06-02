Check your lottery tickets! A $200,000 winner was sold at a SC gas station off I-95

Someone in Yemassee — or someone passing through the town to I-95 — might have $200,000 in their wallet and not even realize it.

A winning ticket sold at Lanes Shell Mart on Lane Street has yet to be claimed, a S.C. Education Lottery news release said.

Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing had a ticket with five matching numbers that was also “powered-up.”

The matching five numbers were worth $100,000, but the ticket’s winnings were doubled because a 2 was drawn for the power up.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 3 - 9 - 18 - 28 - 34 and the Power-Up was 2.

More than 5,400 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.