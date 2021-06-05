SC has fewer than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus reported by DHEC in a week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,465 new cases of coronavirus from May 30 to June 5, the lowest total in months.

That’s an average of about 209 reported cases a day.

At the height of coronavirus in the state, it would not have been unusual to see more than 1,500 and at times upwards of 7,000 new cases in a single day.

All other major indicators of coronavirus also declined week over week.

From May 30 to June 5 at least 43 people were reported to have died. The percent of positive tests was 2.73.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

Almost 60,000 more people were reported to have completed vaccination as of June 3, the last day reported by DHEC. Nearly 1.63 million people are vaccinated. That’s more than a third of the state’s residents.

As of Saturday, 232 people were hospitalized in the state with coronavirus. That’s down from 260 last week.

At least 593,948 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 9,752 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

