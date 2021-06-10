State transportation worker in SC killed in head-on crash

A South Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on a Greenwood County highway, authorities said.

Charles “Chuck” Kennedy, 59, was driving an agency vehicle to a work site with two other employees inside when another vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 178 and hit them, SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said.

The other two workers were taken to the hospital, Hall said in a statement.

The 24-year-old driver of the other vehicle crossed the center line and struck the DOT van head on, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

He was taken to a hospital, said Bolt, who didn't detail his injuries.

Bolt said the wreck remains under investigation by a special team of state troopers.

Kennedy is the 11th SCDOT worker to die on the job since 2015. Hall told lawmakers earlier this year that the agency has taken steps to improve worker safety like changing uniforms so they are more visible and improving lights on work trucks. The department also successfully pushed for legislation for increased fines for dangerous driving in construction zones.

Hall said Kennedy leaves behind a wife, son, daughter and several grandchildren.

“Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured. Our hearts go out to the families," she said.