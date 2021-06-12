SC has under 1,200 new coronavirus cases reported by DHEC in a week

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,188 new cases of coronavirus from June 6 to 11.

That’s an average of about 198 reported cases a day.

DHEC is now reporting new COVID-19 data Monday through Friday.

At the height of coronavirus in the state, it would not have been unusual to see more than 1,200 and at times upwards of 7,000 new cases in a single day.

All other major indicators of coronavirus also declined week over week.

From June 6 to 11 at least 26 people were reported to have died. The percent of positive tests was 2.33.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

Almost 40,000 more people were reported to have completed vaccination as of June 11, the last day reported by DHEC. Nearly 1.67 million people are vaccinated. That’s nearly 40% of the state’s residents.

As of Friday, 168 people were hospitalized in the state with coronavirus. That’s down from 232 last week.

At least 594,805 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 9,776 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

DHEC has launched its “Shot and a Chaser” campaign in partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild. The campaign will reward anyone who gets a COVID-19 shot at select breweries across the state with a free beer or soda, the agency said.

To learn how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.