Live updates Monday: Autopsies complete in SC Murdaugh killings; state, police mum

The Murdaugh family at an outing in 2020 that Maggie Murdaugh (front right) posted on her Facebook page.

Across the country, eyes are on South Carolina one week after the June 7 double homicide investigation of two Murdaughs, a powerhouse legal family in the Palmetto State. No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie, 52 — a case that has captured the attention of national news outlets.

The recent killings have also revived interest in and discussion of the 2019 fatal boat crash in Beaufort County, in which Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony charges. The state Attorney General’s Office has said those charges would be dismissed because of his death, but that the criminal investigation would remain open.

CORNER DISCUSSES MURDAUGH AUTOPSIES

Monday, 11 a.m.: Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey tells The Island Packet that Paul and Maggie Murdaugh both suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The autopsies were performed Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

He confirmed the time of death for both victims to be between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Harvey declined to release any other details, including anything about two weapons being used, as sources have told McClatchy reporters.

“SLED is handling all other information,” he said.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby declined to comment on specific details of the case.

- Lana Ferguson

ONE WEEK SINCE DOUBLE HOMICIDE

Monday: One week ago, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were found shot to death outside their home in Colleton County. Sources have said Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s dad and Maggie’s husband, was the person who discovered the bodies.

Other than confirming they are investigating a double homicide at the Moselle hunting lodge, law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the investigation. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is leading the case by request from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

An unidentified car blocks the approach to the Murdaugh family property on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 near the dog kennels where Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, died from gunshot wounds in an apparent homicide in Colleton County. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

“We are pursuing all leads, and the investigation is continuing,” The state’s top law enforcement officer, SLED Chief Mark Keel, told The Island Packet on Wednesday.

Autopsies were performed on the bodies Thursday, and a joint funeral service was held Friday in Hampton.

Buster Murdaugh, center, receives a hug in the pouring rain at the funeral service for his brother, Paul, and mother, Maggie, on June 11, 2021. Kacen Bayless Staff photo

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Interested in a more in-depth timeline of what’s happened in the last week? Read this.

- Lana Ferguson

NATIONAL OUTLETS WATCHING SC

As news continues to spread about the Murdaugh double homicide and Paul Murdaugh’s indictment in the fatal 2019 Beaufort County boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach, national and international outlets have begun publishing their own stories.

The New York Post published a story Sunday about Paul Murdaugh’s alleged drunken alter ego. The information in the story was from June 2020 court filings in a Hampton County civil case. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Renee Beach, Mallory Beach’s mother, against members of the Murdaugh family and Parkers 55. Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were never named in the case.

In the depositions, the boat passenger who was interviewed about Paul’s drunken nickname said he believes the name was first coined at Moselle. Moselle is the name of the hunting lodge owned by the Murdaughs where Paul and Maggie were killed.

- Lana Ferguson

MURDAUGH PATRIARCH CELEBRATED





Sunday, 2 p.m.: More than 200 people attend a celebration of life service for the late Randolph Murdaugh III, a prominent South Carolina lawyer who died Thursday at the age of 81. He served as 14th Circuit Solicitor upon his father’s retirement in 1986 until his own retirement in 2005.

“For 87 consecutive years, three generations of the Murdaugh family served as Solicitor of the 14th Circuit,” his funeral program said. “This 87 years of service in one office, by the same family, is the longest in the history of the United States.”

A Facebook post from the Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick law firm based in Hampton, S.C., announces the death of attorney and former 14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III on Thursday, June 10, 2021. PMPED Law

Family was important to Murdaugh, Perry Buckner, a retired 14th Circuit judge, shared at the service.

“I do not know anyone in my life who loved their family more than Randolph Murdaugh,” he said.

Buckner told those attending that Murdaugh taught him he didn’t have to be a pitbull in the courtroom to be successful — and to never assume he was smarter than a jury.

“I can’t tell you how many lawyers I’ve seen in my courtroom that have made these mistakes, and everyday I’m grateful for the lessons Randolph has taught me.”

Murdaugh’s funeral was two days after the funeral for his grandson Paul Murdaugh and daughter-in-law Maggie Murdaugh.

Mourners gather Sunday, June 13, 2021 for the funeral of Randolph Murdaugh III, family patriarch and former state prosecutor for the 14th judicial circuit. Sofia Sanchez

- Lana Ferguson

You can follow our previous coverage here.