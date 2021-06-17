South Carolina

Teenager dies when his dirt bike and another vehicle collide

The Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A South Carolina teenager was killed when his dirt bike and another vehicle collided on a road in the Upstate, authorities said.

Brenden Chase Jaesen Turmon, 19, of Easley died in the Monday evening wreck on Augusta Road, The Greenville News reported.

Turmon was not wearing a helmet, authorities said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

