Latest Tropical Storm Claudette briefing gives prediction for tornadoes in SC Midlands

Tropical Storm Claudette has “low potential” for spawning isolated tornadoes in South Carolina, according to a Saturday afternoon briefing by the Nation Weather Service of Columbia.

Though having low potential of occurring, the Midlands and some parts of the Pee Dee are the most likely area to have a tornado, the National Weather Service said in its latest brief. That includes Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Sumter, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Aiken, Edgefiled, Saluda, Lee, McCormick, Clarendon and Chesterfield counties

The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding is the main concern for the S.C. Midlands, the National Weather Service said. The heaviest rains will come late Saturday to early Sunday afternoon. The greatest potential for flooding will be in the central Midlands and westward through the central Savannah River Area. The storm will have moderate potential for flooding in S.C.

Wind threats will be minimal with gusts expected to be 25 mph or less.

Tropical Storm Claudette will weaken through Saturday and Sunday, according to the brief.