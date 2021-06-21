2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at S.C. convenience store

A shooting at a convenience store near Anderson has left two men dead and a third man hospitalized.

Anderson County sheriff's deputies tell local news outlets that 30-year-old Tevin Jeriah Telford of Anderson and 27-year-old Shane Michael Ware of Belton died after the shooting before dawn Sunday.

Deputy Coroner Josh Shore said Telford died from a gunshot wound to the belly and Ware died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Both men died after being taken to the hospital in Anderson.

A third man, who hasn't been identified, was wounded and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Autopsies of Telford and Ware are scheduled for Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies and the coroner continue to investigate.